Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.