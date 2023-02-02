Police say a Kokomo man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle he was operating was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Foster and Purdum streets, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash indicates Michael Long was driving a blue 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Purdum Street and approaching Foster Street, the release stated.
Police added that Kokomo resident Kent Kennedy was also traveling westbound on Foster Street in a white 2012 Dodge Journey, and he reportedly pulled into the path of Long’s motorcycle, per the release.
This reportedly caused Long to lay the motorcycle down before coming into contact with Kennedy’s vehicle, investigators note.
Witness testimony at the scene reported that the motorcycle’s excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.
Authorities note Long reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further medical treatment.
The release did not indicate whether Long was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, and at the time of the media release, he was listed in critical but stable condition.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report anonymous tips by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting that tip to “TIPKPD” at 847411.
