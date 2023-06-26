A Kokomo man was critically injured Sunday night when police say the motorcycle he was operating crashed near the intersection of Markland and Park avenues.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, 28-year-old Nathaniel Cox was reportedly heading northbound on Park Avenue on a maroon 2007 Harley Davidson when he approached Markland Avenue, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
For an unknown reason, police say Cox lost control of the vehicle while navigating the curves in the road. Cox was then ejected from the motorcycle, per the release.
Authorities say Cox was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Cox reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, the release noted, before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.
His condition is currently unknown.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.
