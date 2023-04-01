Three tornadoes reportedly touched down in Howard County on Friday evening, leaving numerous homes with damage and hundreds without power.
In total there were seven total tornados reported by the NWS in the Indianapolis area Friday evening.
The first tornado to hit the area — with a rating of EF-0, began at 11:11 p.m. south of Russiaville and ended one minute later, according to the NWS. The second tornado, also given an EF-0 rating with 80 mph winds, began at 11:15 p.m. four miles east northeast of Russiaville and ended four miles west of Indian Heights at 11:17 p.m.
The third tornado was reported as an EF-1 with winds of 110 mph that began at 11:20 p.m. four miles northeast of Sharpsville. According to the NWS, the tornado traveled toward Greentown for seven minutes.
The Howard County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday morning that among the damage were two partially collapsed houses and downed trees in the area of 400 West and 300 South. In addition, a building collapsed at 750 West and 5145 South.
"One barn was completely destroyed along with the mobile home which cause a serious injury," officials with the Howard County Sheriffs Office stated in a Facebook post Sunday morning. "The Home and larger barn has lesser damage. This tornado continued to do tree, barn and home damage to farmsteads to the northeast. The tornado continued into a larger neighborhood near county road OS where it mainly did roof and tree damage to tree rows."
At one residence in the 5700 block of 400 South (Indiana 26) on Saturday morning, a vehicle was upside down and intertwined with a boat at a residence destroyed by the storms. A portion of Indiana 26 was closed Saturday morning east of Indiana 19 due to downed power lines and debris on the road.
"Many areas in the county received damage from straight line winds as well," the sheriff's office reported. "This damage included loss of shingles, downed trees, loss of power due to downed power lines."
About 315 people remained without power Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., according to Duke Energy, and repair and damage assessment was underway per the company website.
"As of Saturday evening, damage was stilling being assessed in Howard County and debris being cleaned up," the sheriff's office reported on its Facebook post. "This is and will be ongoing. Please use caution when traveling affected areas."
The NWS also Saturday confirmed an EF-1 tornado with maximum speeds of 100 mph touched down briefly southwest of Royal Center during the storms.
Staff from the Cass County Emergency Management Agency accompanied NWS personnel on a tour of areas damaged by storms Saturday.
While there were no reports of injuries, according to the EMA, preliminary analysis shows the tornado destroyed two barns and damaged multiple homes in the area.
The EMA said multiple other areas of the county experienced damage from straight line winds that moved thru the area just after 10 p.m., and utility crews are still conducting repairs in some areas.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in Crawford County, Illinois, after a tornado hit around New Hebron, Bill Burke, the county board chair, said.
Sheriff Bill Rutan said 60 to 100 families were displaced.
“We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” Rutan said at a news conference.
Illinois state Rep. Adam Niemerg called the tornado “catastrophic.”
That tornado was not far from where three people were killed in Indiana's Sullivan County, about 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said at a news conference that an area south of the county seat of about 4,000 “is essentially unrecognizable right now" and that several people were rescued from rubble overnight. There were reports of as many as 12 people injured, he said, and search-and-rescue teams combed damaged areas.
“I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues,” he said, adding that recovery “is going to be a very long process.”
Governor Eric J. Holcomb Saturday signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for Sullivan and Johnson counties because of severe weather that moved through the state overnight Friday into Saturday.
"First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident. I will remain in contact with emergency management officials as well as local officials in Sullivan and Johnson counties as we continue to assess the damage, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is actively engaging with FEMA to assess the damages from the incident," said Holcomb.
