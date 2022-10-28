DELPHI — Just hours after news broke of an alleged arrest in connection to the 2017 murder of two girls, the town of Delphi was quiet.
TV news stations set up around the courthouse square, while others ventured into the neighborhood where the man who was allegedly arrested resided.
The Kokomo Tribune’s news partner, WTHR, reported Friday afternoon a man named Richard Allen was in custody. It’s the first arrest made in the case of the 2017 murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.
WTHR’s report said its sources confirmed Allen is in custody. He was allegedly lodged in the Carroll County Jail before being moved to a state facility for his safety.
Booking officials with the White County Jail confirmed with the Tribune on Friday evening a man named Richard Allen was incarcerated.
There’s been no official confirmation from local or state law enforcement.
The local community was quiet, save for the flock of onlookers and journalists.
Neighbors declined to comment as news reporters knocked on doors and drove up and down the cul-de-sac where Allen lives, according to county property records.
At his house, the lights were off and the driveway was vacant.
Internet rumors alleged Allen’s yard was dug up and searched by authorities earlier this month.
The yard appeared untouched except for a line of leaves that had been blown away from the home.
One resident had a sign posted on their door, “No interviews, no reporters.”
Two other residents in the neighborhood were seen staking off their yards and placing “private property” and “no trespassing” signs.
A car full of people from Monticello made the trip down to scope out the scene.
Each of the neighborhood residents declined to comment.
Allen’s alleged place of employment declined comment, as well.
TaRa German, Libby German’s aunt, posted an alleged photo of Allen in a private Facebook group with the caption, “This IS him.”
But at The Dog House, a local bar where TaRa German allegedly works, a sign reading “No media and no soliciting” was posted on the door.
A memorial for the girls at the Monon High Bridge Trail entrance was also quiet.
An Indiana State Police press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Delphi United Methodist Church, where more details will be released by police.
