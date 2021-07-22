The Greentown Main Street Association recently announced this summer’s music lineup.
Due to the highway construction of U.S. 35, Music at the Fountain will now become Music at the Fairgrounds, according to event officials.
“Thanks to the Greentown Lions Club, this series will take place outside the community building at the Howard County Fairgrounds,” a release from event officials stated.
Tonight, Matt Gerhard will take the stage to kick off the event.
On July 29, the series will feature the “Next Generation” of talent.
Keyton Romero and Cora Kendall will take the stage with other local acts.
Romero, a 2021 graduate of Eastern High School, was crowned Miss Howard County at this year’s 4-H fair. A four-year member of the Encore Singers, Romero was awarded the group’s annual scholarship. She also has 10 years of violin experience under her belt. She plans to attend Anderson University in the fall and eventually move to Nashville, Tennessee.
Another four-year member of Encore Singers, Kendall is a senior at Eastern High School. She has previously performed in the annual Indianapolis “Circle of Lights” tree lighting event. She also played Mary Poppins in an abbreviated version of the production by the same name. In August, she will play “Sebastian” in a “Curtain Call” production of “The Little Mermaid,” which is scheduled for Aug. 13-14. Kendall’s plans for the future include pursuing musical theater.
The upcoming schedule for Music at the Fairgrounds includes:
- Aug. 5: Pastime (Rock & Roll)
- Aug. 12: Rick Allen King (Patriotic)
- Aug. 19: Spittin’ Image (Variety)
- Aug. 26: Sally Duke & Matt Gerhard (Gospel)
- Sept. 2: Eastern “Connection”
- Sept. 9: Eastern High School Performers (at the Performing Arts Center)
The fairgrounds are located at 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be located inside the cattle barn. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Music begins at 7 p.m. and includes a cake walk.
Donations will be accepted for performers.
