Preschoolers at My Caterpillar Clubhouse in Kokomo witnessed the hatching of chicken eggs last week.
The class had kept eggs in an incubator, part of Purdue Extension of Howard County’s chicken embryology course.
Seeing the eggs hatch was the most anticipated and exciting part of the project. Kids pressed their faces against the incubator as they watched the chicks emerge from their eggs.
“It’s a baby, it has a heartbeat, and it peeped out of the egg!” said Grace Sebastian, 2.
“We did it, we made a baby chick!” added Brayson Reed, 4.
The kids wanted to give the chicks blankets to cuddle with and took them outside for some fun.
Purdue Extension gave My Caterpillar Clubhouse, plus other classrooms at schools in Howard County, the eggs and incubator, as kids learned about the incubation cycle.
