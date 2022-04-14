Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High near 55F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.