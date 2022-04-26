Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna
LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner testified Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent and had gotten a possible glimpse of it herself.
“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," Jenner, now 24 and a teenager at the time, said from the witness stand at a Los Angeles trial. She said her brother didn't heed her warnings, and continued with the relationship.
Chyna is suing Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show, “Rob & Chyna," after one short season.
“Rob & Chyna” would premiere in September, the couple would have a daughter, Dream, in November, and in December they would have an all-night celebration of their show being approved for a second season that turned into a bitter fight.
That dispute, and how violent it may have become, was at the center of testimony from both Chyna and from Jenner's mother Kris Jenner. Chyna said she was being playful when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around her fiancé's neck and grabbed his gun. Kris Jenner, who did not witness the fight, testified through tears that she felt that Chyna had tried to “murder” her son.
Kylie Jenner, whose home the two had been living in, testified that in the aftermath of the fight she saw some of the damage, and remembers her brother being emotionally traumatized, but couldn't recall seeing any evidence of physical injury.
— Associated Press
