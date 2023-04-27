Dolly to rock out at ACM Awards
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Country superstar and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton will give fans a glimpse of her upcoming rock album during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Parton, who was voted into the Hall of Fame last year, will close out the awards show with her performance of “World On Fire,” from her record “Rock Star.” The ACMs will be held on May 11 in Frisco, Texas and available to watch on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.
Parton told The Associated Press that her new album will have 30 songs and is packed with so many featured artists that it's more like an event.
In addition to Parton, the ACMs announced on Thursday more performers for the awards show, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.
Parton returns as co-host for a second consecutive year, while Garth Brooks is co-hosting for the first time.
'Jackass' star in court
“Jackass” star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning for allegedly punching his brother during an altercation four days earlier at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen. “The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits,” van der Veen said in a written statement.
Court records say Margera was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He man not have any contact with his brother, father or two other people who were in the house at the time, according to his bail conditions. Margera also has to stay away from the house.
State police have said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday morning. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door, then punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.
Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.
Bam Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” ran from the home through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.
He was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.
His next court date is May 25.
— Associated Press
