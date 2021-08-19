Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby
Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.
“Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.
People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.
It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.
Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.
‘On Broadway’ offers hope for New York theater
NEW YORK — Broadway is down right now, struggling to reopen after being shuttered during the pandemic. But it has been down before and gotten back up. That’s the message of “On Broadway,” a new documentary celebrating the history of the Great White Way.
“Broadway is resilient,” said the film’s director, Oren Jacoby. “The story of that resilience is really the message. And we hope that inspires people and will make them want to support the arts and want to go back to Broadway.”
The 85-minute film traces how the fortunes of New York’s theater district have gone up and down over the decades, crashing in the late 1960s after enjoying a Golden Age in the ’40s and ’50s. Though hard-hit by the pandemic, the film offers hope that a rebound is possible.
“The film is a celebration about this ability of Broadway to reinvent itself,” said Jacoby. “Broadway kept finding new ways to attract audiences and respond to the times and be in a meaningful way a part of people’s lives.
Jacoby interviewed an A-list of Broadway stars, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, August Wilson, John Lithgow, Viola Davis and Ian McKellen. Some others tapped to share their views are Michael Eisner, David Henry Hwang, Jack O’Brien, Harold Prince, Michael Riedel, Jeffrey Seller and George C. Wolfe.
Broadway was on top in the ‘40s and ’50s when big, lush musicals — “West Side Story,” “Kiss Me, Kate, and ”Oklahoma,” among them — were what played on the radio and drove Hollywood films, while Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams made playwrighting a high art.
All that crashed as New York City flirted with bankruptcy in the early 1970s and pop music shifted away from musicals. From 1968-1972, attendance on Broadway went from 10 million to less that 5 million, a precipitous decline. The documentary makes the point that Broadway had suddenly become uncool, what your grandparents liked.
A large part of the problem was with Times Square itself, which had become seedy, filled with junkies and hustlers. Lithgow calls it “a rat hole” and Tommy Tune tells of his visiting mom crying when she first saw his apartment in adjacent Hell’s Kitchen.
“On Broadway” explains how live theater clawed its way back, with city leaders cleaning up Times Square and with such creative geniuses as Stephen Sondheim, Michael Bennett and Bob Fosse making theater an edgy, sexy draw again.
— Associated Press
