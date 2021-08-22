Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor
PARIS — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.
Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on Nov. 30 at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.
The presidential palace confirmed the newspaper's report.
After her death in 1975, Baker was buried in Monaco, dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role as part of the French Resistance during the war.
Baker will be the fifth woman to be honored with a Pantheon burial and will also be the first entertainer honored.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker became a megastar in the 1930s, especially in France, where she moved in 1925 as she was seeking to flee racism and segregation in the United States.
Baker quickly became famous for her “banana skirt” dance routines and wowed audiences at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and later at the Folies Bergere in Paris.
A civil rights activist, she took part in 1963 in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who made his “I Have A Dream” speech.
Henri cuts short Manilow set in NYC
NEW YORK — This time, Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain.
Unlike the Grammy-winning recording artist’s 1980 hit, “I Made It Through Rain,” the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in New York City's Central Park was canceled because of dangerous weather as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday.
Manilow began performing “Can’t Smile Without You,” as part of a medley of his hits when the announcement interrupted his performance, ordering concert goers to immediately leave the park and seek shelter. The singer continued on, not realizing at first what was happening.
Organizers repeated over public address for concertgoers to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park.”
The five-hour concert, intended to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, was about halfway through when the weather became an issue. Heavy rain and lightning filled the sky.
As the crowd — estimated at more than 60,000 — began leaving the concert area, there was a moment of optimism that the show might resume once the weather cleared. But a few minutes later, another announcement said it was canceled as the downpour intensified.
— Associated Press
