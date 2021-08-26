Nirvana sued by man on 'Nevermind' cover
LOS ANGELES — A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography they have profited from.
The lawsuit, filed by Spencer Elden on Tuesday in federal court in California, alleges that Nirvana and the record labels behind “Nevermind” “intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense.”
The lawsuit says Elden has suffered “lifelong damages" from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.
It seeks at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the Kurt Cobain estate, surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl and Geffen Records.
Emails seeking comment from representatives for the defendants were not immediately returned.
Elden is filing the lawsuit now because he "finally has the courage to hold these actors accountable,” one of his attorneys, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Mabie said that despite the photo being 30 years old, the lawsuit is within the statute of limitations of federal child pornography law for several reasons, including the fact that the image is still in circulation and earning money.
Elden also wants any new versions of the album altered. Elden's father was a friend of the photographer, Kirk Weddle, who took pictures of several swimming babies in several scenarios at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.
“Cobain chose the image depicting Spencer — like a sex worker — grabbing for a dollar bill that is positioned dangling from a fishhook in front of his nude body with his penis explicitly displayed,” the lawsuit says.
Elden has recreated the image several times, always with clothes or swim trunks on, for anniversaries of the album's release, and he has expressed mixed feelings about it in interviews that have grown increasingly negative through the years.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.
ESPN taking Nichols off NBA programming
LOS ANGELES — ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming, almost two months after it was revealed she was caught on audio tape suggesting a colleague's promotion was diversity-related.
David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network's NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”
“Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content,” Roberts said.
Nichols also confirmed the move on her Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report it.
ESPN will have a new daily NBA show that will premiere sometime before the regular season begins in October. Roberts also will be responsible for revamping and finding a host for the network's “NBA Countdown” show, given Maria Taylor's departure to NBC.
Nichols, who has more than a year remaining on her contract, has been an integral part of ESPN's NBA coverage since she returned to the network in 2016. “The Jump” started in February that year and went from airing only during the season to a nearly year-round fixture. She also was the sideline reporter for most of ESPN's top national games this season.
Nichols came under fire, though, after a report by The New York Times on July 4 detailed critical comments she made about Taylor.
Nichols, who is white, made the comments last year when she learned Taylor, who is Black, would lead the network’s studio show instead of her during the league’s restart at Walt Disney World.
In a phone conversation that was accidentally recorded and obtained by the newspaper, Nichols said: “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”
The Times reported that the show’s crew was angry with Nichols, who apologized while hosting “The Jump” on July 5. The report also came less than three weeks before Taylor's contract was set to expire with ESPN and after she rejected an extension.
