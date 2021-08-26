FILE - This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the Seattle band Nirvana performing in Seattle, Wash. It's been two decades since the Nirvana frontman took his own life yet he remains on in the thoughts of those he influenced and entertained. He's a touchstone for young musicians clutching guitars the world over and his story is a tale of both inspiration and caution. His influence still ripples across the surface of pop music and his shadow even looms in the hip-hop world where he's been a referenced by Jay Z, Kanye, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Jay Electronica in various ways recently. (AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, file)