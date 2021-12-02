UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute
LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex won the latest stage in her privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper on Thursday, when three senior judges ruled its publisher breached her privacy by reproducing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.
The duchess formally known as American actress Meghan Markle said the Court of Appeal ruling was a victory of “right versus wrong.” She issued a call to “reshape a tabloid industry” that has long been the bane of both celebrities and British royals.
Losing claimant Associated Newspapers said it was considering an appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.
Britain’s High Court ruled in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached Meghan’s privacy with five articles that reproduced a large chunk of a handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, after she married Prince Harry in 2018.
The publisher appealed, and a hearing was held last month.
Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant fatal shooting
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant.
The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday afternoon.
Maynor is currently on parole and was taken into custody early Wednesday by Los Angeles police at a separate residence after a burglary was reported there, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.
Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at that home that was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot with the gun, police said, and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.
Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects in the Avant case, and Stainbrook said there are no outstanding threats to public safety.
Associated Press
