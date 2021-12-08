Will Smith puts his fears to the test in TV nature series
NEW YORK — Will Smith rappelled into a live volcano and kayaked down an Icelandic whitewater river for his latest project. But he wasn’t making an action movie. It was personal.
Smith, a Hollywood leading man who admits that he’s far from outdoorsy, has put himself in danger’s way while filming “Welcome to Earth,” a kinetic Disney+ original series from National Geographic. He was intimidated, but that brought clarity.
“It’s really difficult to enjoy things if you’re scared,” he says. “I think the ability to see how beautiful things are is directly connected to your openness to it and fear closes you down.”
The six-part series that debuts Wednesday finds the “I Am Legend” star donning scuba gear to dive in an underground lake, crossing a raging, crocodile-infested river on a rope and sitting still in the stifling Namibia desert to capture a lizard eating a bug.
Throughout is Smith’s authenticity, sweetness and humor. “Damn, that’s a crunchy bug,” he says at one point when the lizard strikes. After making a difficult crossing that surprises even him, he notes: “In a movie, my stunt man would have did that.”
Christmas tree outside Fox News set afire
NEW YORK — A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.
The artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight, police said.
Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out.
“This is the Fox Square in New York, outside of Fox headquarters,” Bream said. “It appears that our giant Christmas tree there, just a couple of minutes ago, was completely engulfed in flames.”
Firefighters extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.
Associated Press
