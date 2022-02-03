Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Periods of snow. High 19F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.