Legend, Teigen welcome baby No. 4
LOS ANGELES — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram.
“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” they wrote of their surrogate. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you.”
Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”
The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. She got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate, describing the joy of getting to know her.
“For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children,” Teigen said.
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour
LOS ANGELES — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”
Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.
The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.
Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.
The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.
— Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.