Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.