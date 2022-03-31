Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.