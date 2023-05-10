FILE – Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)