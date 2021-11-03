Fox scores ratings win with World Series viewership
LOS ANGELES — Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series lifting the network to its first weekly ratings win in the young TV season.
The series rebounded from last year’s contest, which hit an all-time viewership low that was attributed to the pandemic and competition from the 2020 presidential election.
The Houston Astros must-have win Sunday over the Atlanta Braves, then leading the series 3-1, was the standout so far in the potential seven-game series, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.
The 9-5 Astros victory drew 13.6 million viewers — a 35% jump over the 10 million who watched 2020’s Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Last year, the Dodgers went on to a six-game win over the Rays that posted a TV rating down 32% from the previous World Series low, the San Francisco Giants’ four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
Bragging rights also went to football and NBC last week, with NFL regular-season games earning the top two spots for the week.
For the week of Oct. 25-31, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:
• NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona, Fox, 20.3 million.
• NFL Football: Dallas at Minnesota, NBC, 15.7 million.
• MLB World Series Game 5, Fox, 13.6 million.
• “The OT,” Fox, 13.3 million.
• MLB Pregame (Sunday), Fox, 12.5 million.
• NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 11.8 million.
• MLB World Series Game 3, Fox, 11.2 million.
• NFL Football: New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN, 11.19 million.
• MLB World Series Game 1, Fox, 10.8 million.
• MLB World Series Game 4, Fox, 10.5 million.
• NFL Pregame (Thursday), Fox, 10.46 million.
• MLB World Series Game 2, Fox, 10.3 million.
• NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 9.2 million.
• “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.2 million.
• “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.11 million.
• “Saturday Night Football: Penn State at Ohio State,” ABC, 7.1 million.
• “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.9 million.
• “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.801 million.
• “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.8 million.
• “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.7 million.
Associated Press
