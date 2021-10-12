Amodio's history-making run on 'Jeopardy!' ends
NEW YORK — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.
Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday's show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.
Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).
“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, said in a statement.
He became known for starting all of his questions with “What’s...” instead of using suitable alternatives such as “Who is...,” an unorthodox approach that made some longtime viewers groan.
But it was within the quiz show’s rules and, as Amodio explained, helped him limit any “unnecessary moving parts” that might undermine his effectiveness.
What became known as the “Amodio Rodeo” proved a welcome distraction for the quiz show and its producer Sony Pictures Television, which saw its effort to replace its late and beloved host Alex Trebek founder.
Bing Crosby's heirs sell stake in estate
NEW YORK — Harry Crosby was 19 when his father, Bing, died in 1977. But when he goes to a shopping mall or party in December, there's a strong chance he'll hear his dad's voice singing “White Christmas.”
He and his family want to hear that voice more during the other 11 months, a desire that led to a deal being announced Monday to sell an equal stake in the rights to Bing Crosby's estate to Primary Wave Music.
It's another example of how the sale of catalog rights has become a booming business, with most involving rock artists who write their own music — Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Neil Young and Stevie Nicks are examples. The Crosby deal is the most prominent involving a pre-rock artist who primarily interpreted songs written by others.
The deal is estimated in excess of $50 million.
A younger generation knows Crosby best through “White Christmas” and the duet with David Bowie on “The Little Drummer Boy” made for a television special shortly before his death. Fewer people alive remember Crosby's days as a major recording artist and movie star.
Some of his hit songs include “Pennies From Heaven,” “It's Been a Long, Long Time,” “Don't Fence Me In” and “Accentuate the Positive.”
— Associated Press
