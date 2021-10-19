Jamie Foxx shares parenting lessons in new book
NEW YORK — While traveling with his family during the filming of the 2012 movie “Django Unchained,” Foxx allowed his then 18-year-old daughter, Corinne, to share a room with her boyfriend. He was proud of his decision, feeling evolved and cool and anointed himself New Dad for handling the situation with a level head.
New Dad became Self-Doubt Dad at 4 a.m. when he lay awake questioning his decision. Foxx decided he needed to barge into the room to see what was happening, with no plan on what to do next.
“I knock and open the door and my heart sinks because the boy, the kid, is on top of the covers, fully-clothed and my daughter fast asleep under the covers and I said, ‘Oh, man’."
Jamie Foxx shares that parenting misstep in his new book “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me” from Grand Central Publishing.
Foxx, 53, was committed to writing about moments where he got it right and wrong, in his manner of speaking.
“My voice is exactly the way I want to talk. It’s no preservatives. I’m really proud of that,” he said.
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
LOS ANGELES — Kanye is now Ye.
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.
The petition filed Aug. 24 cited “personal reasons."
He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”
The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible.
The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his former last name.
— Associated Press
