Queen accepts medical advice to rest
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.
“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.
She is resting at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The decision to cancel the trip was understood to not be COVID-related.
The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.
Ice-T remembers path not taken in memoir
NEW YORK — Ice-T has never forgotten the path his life might have taken.
The rapper and actor has a deal with Gallery Books for the memoir “Split Decision,” in which Ice-T and his longtime friend, identified only as Spike, look back on their time as partners in jewelry heists in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Spike ended up in prison while Ice-T went on to fame as a musician and for his roles in “New Jack City” and the TV series “Law & Order: SVU" among others. Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster, will publish the book July 19, 2022.
“I grew up in a very bad set of circumstances and my trajectory was that of a dangerous career criminal, not a famous actor and musician," Ice-T said in a statement Tuesday. "It was one split decision that put me on a positive path that changed my life forever.”
Spike, who spent more than 20 years in prison before his release in 2016, said in a statement that the book was a story “of change, redemption and solidarity.”
“I hope we will inspire readers — especially at-risk youth — about the ripple effects of all our choices,” he said.
— Associated Press
