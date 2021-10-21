Young Thug sues over swiped bag that had cash, songs
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug said an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding about 200 unreleased songs and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash.
The performer's allegations are in a lawsuit against the company that manages the apartment complex where he lived and its concierge company, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The newspaper said neither JLB Peachtree nor concierge company Pegasus Residential has answered requests for comment about the lawsuit filed last week in Gwinnett County Superior Court on behalf of Jeffery Williams, 30, whose stage name is Young Thug.
According to the lawsuit, a concierge at Trace Apartments put the bag in a secure location after the rapper accidentally left it next to his vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, but another employee released it to someone else.
The missing bag contained a hard drive with about 200 unreleased songs that are worth at least $1 million, the lawsuit said.
The bag also held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000 and a $37,000 chain with inset diamonds, according to the lawsuit.
Paltrow tackles taboos in Netflix series
NEW YORK — Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has insecurities about her physical appearance in an episode of her new Netflix series “ Sex, Love & goop,” but she’s working on that. The Oscar-winner and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand opens up in the six-episode series, aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six courageous couples.
When some women on the show cited body image as an obstacle to sex, Paltrow shared her experience. She explained that after growing up in the public eye since she was 22, she was always trying to fit some ideal.
“I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame,“ Paltrow said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
“That means that we’re holding ourselves to some other standard that’s been prescribed to us and it’s very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I’m always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don’t think I have blind spots anymore, and I’m trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body.”
Paltrow, 49, also points out that she wanted to “show up for vulnerability” since she was asking the couples to do the same. The six pairs include people of varying ages, races, and sexual orientations working with experts to learn new ways to see each other and increase intimacy, while using methods and tools to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex.
— Associated Press
