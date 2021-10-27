Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout, protests
LOS ANGELES — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.
A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.
Joey Soloway, creator of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning comedy “Transparent,” was among the speakers at the rally.
Chappelle's decision to share "his outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people, and then broadcasting it to hundreds of millions of people is infinitely amplified gender violence,” they said.
"I want trans representation on the Netflix board, this (expletive) week,” the writer-director said.
Ashlee Marie Preston, an activist and the event's organizer, addressed the rally and spoke to The Associated Press afterward. She said that calling out Chappelle for his remarks wasn’t enough.
“It was important to shift the focus to the people that sign the checks, because Dave Chappelle doesn’t sign checks, Netflix does,” Preston said. “If we have companies like Netflix who aren’t listening to their employees, who are forcing their employees to participate in their own oppression, that’s unacceptable.”
"We're here to keep people accountable. We’re not going anywhere,” she said, adding that efforts are underway to start a dialogue with Netflix executives.
There were a few moments of shoving and pushing among the competing demonstrators, but the conflict was mostly limited to a war of words.
Leia Figueroa, a student from Los Angeles, doesn't work at Netflix but said they wanted to back the walkout. While the streaming service offers positive fare for the LGBTQ community, they said, it’s having it both ways by also offering a show like Chappelle’s that includes disparaging comments about trans women.
If Netflix wants to be “an apolitical platform then they should be that," Figueroa said. "But they’re saying things like ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘We don’t stand for transphobia.’ If you say things like that, then you have to be vetting all of your content to reflect your values.”
As they spoke, a protestor shouted, “We like jokes.”
“I like funny jokes, and transphobia is not a joke,” Figueroa replied.
Belissa Cohen, a former journalist, said she was on hand to "support Netflix’s decision not to pull” the special.
“We want to show that there isn’t unanimous support about transgender ideology when it comes to Netflix viewers,” Cohen said.
She was among about a dozen people who carried placards reading “Free speech is a right” and “Truth is not transphobic." Opposite them were those carrying signs that included “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Transphobia is not Funny."
Elliot Page, who stars in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and is transgender, tweeted that he stands with the trans, nonbinary and people of color working at Netflix who are “fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace."
Team Trans(asterisk), which identifies itself as supporting “trans people working at Netflix trying to build a better world for our community,” posted what it called a list of “asks” being made of Netflix by trans and nonbinary workers and allies at the company.
They are calling on the company to “repair” its relationships with staff and the audience with changes involving the hiring of trans executives and increased spending on trans and nonbinary creators and projects.
— Associated Press
