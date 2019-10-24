Lizzo extends the writing credits for her hit ‘Truth Hurts’
NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo is sharing writing credit on her hit song “Truth Hurts” with the creator behind the song’s signature line, but not with two other writers who claim they also contributed to the track.
“Truth Hurts” features the popular line, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b---” which originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness and was turned into a popular meme. On Wednesday Lizzo wrote on social media that Lioness “is the person I am sharing my success with.”
The line was also used in Lizzo’s song “Healthy,” created in 2017 with the songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen. The Raisens feel they deserve writing credit on “Truth Hurts” as a result, though Lizzo wrote they “had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.”
In addition, Lizzo’s lawyer Cynthia Arato announced Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed to establish that the Raisens, as well as Justin “Yves” Rothman, are not entitled to any credit for the song. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, notes the Raisens “expressly withdrew any claim to “Truth Hurts,” in writing, in April of this year, and subsequently assured Lizzo, again in writing, that they were making no claims to the work.”
The songwriters credited on “Truth Hurts,” which is spending its seventh week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, are Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.
Post Malone tops AMA noms, Swift could break MJ’s record
NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to moonwalk past Michael Jackson’s record for most wins at the show.
Dick clark productions announced Thursday that Malone scored seven nominations, while newcomer Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies.
The 2019 AMAs will air live on Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift, Malone and Grande, along with Drake and Halsey, are nominated for the top prize: artist of the year.
Lil Nas X, who set a record for most weeks at No. 1 with “Old Town Road,” earned five nominations.
Nashville sheriff reveals Johnny Cash was once deputized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s sheriff says there’s proof that Johnny Cash was granted law enforcement authority four decades ago.
At the Johnny Cash Museum this week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall unveiled a blown-up image of the late musician’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card, issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas, featuring Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall says one of his photographers discovered the card in a box.
The card authorized Cash to “execute any and all processes that may come into his hands and to maintain the peace and dignity of the State, and arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee.”
Hall says he doesn’t have evidence of what the deputy work entailed, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.