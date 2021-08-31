Ida topples landmark where Armstrong worked
NEW ORLEANS — A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.
The Karnofsky Tailor Shop, where a Jewish family employed Armstrong, collapsed Sunday during the storm. Armstrong would play a small tin horn as he worked on the coal and junk wagons, according to the National Park Service.
The business opened downtown in 1913 and had a residence above it where the late jazz legend would often eat meals. The family, who provided Armstrong a “second home,” lent him money to buy his first cornet.
“Louis said it was the Karnofskys that instilled the love of singing in his heart,” jazz historian and retired photojournalist John McCusker said, according to WWL-TV.
Morris Karnofsky, the family’s son and Armstrong’s childhood friend, opened the city’s first jazz record shop on that same street, according to the park service. Armstrong would visit Morris Music when he returned to New Orleans after moving away.
Padma Lakshmi cooks up a children's book with a message
NEW YORK — Neela is a young girl who loves cooking with her mom. Saturday is her favorite day of the week. That's the day they go to the green market.
So begins Padma Lakshmi's charming entry into the world of children's book, “Tomatoes For Neela,” which mixes the author's memories of family cooking with practical food advice, a nod to farmworkers and even a pair of recipes.
“It is just a very small personal story that centers around a young single mother who also is a recipe writer like me,” says Lakshmi, the host of Bravo's “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation” on Hulu. “It’s just really about teaching children how to cook from an early age, respecting Mother Nature and eating when things are in season.”
Neela and her mom make a sauce using tomatoes bought from the green market and create enough to jar some for winter, saving it to share with grandmother when she next visits from India. In the meantime, the grandmother gazes down from framed photos, present in spirt. Neela carefully writes down all the recipes.
There's also a lesson in tomato history, with Neela discussing the fruit's origin in Latin America and that some cultures actually feared them. She learns that different types — like heirlooms or cherry — are good for various dishes. She uses plum tomatoes to make her sauce because they have less seeds.
“Through food, my grandmother and my mother taught me so much about life and culture and being a person in the world. And so I’m hoping that, through this book, I can encourage families to actively cook together, to value the recipes that they’ve been making for their family get togethers and also to remember all of the different people who bring us our food and to be mindful of our environment,” says Lakshmi.
— Associated Press
