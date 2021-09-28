‘SNL’ returning with all but one incumbent cast member
NEW YORK — After an off-season of some mystery involving several favorite performers, “Saturday Night Live” said it was returning for its 47th year this weekend with all but one of its incumbent cast members on board.
Only Beck Bennett, known for impersonations of former Vice President Mike Pence and a buff Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is exiting.
Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will be coming back.
The show’s longtime executive producer, Lorne Michaels, likes to keep an aura of mystery around his cast until the last minute. But speculation about dramatic cast changes was fueled by an emotional season finale last May.
Instead of a comic monologue, that episode opened with Bryant, McKinnon, Strong and Thompson speaking seriously about the challenges of producing the show during the COVID pandemic.
During “Weekend Update,” Davidson told the audience, “I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys.” Strong had a show-stopping appearance as one of her most notable characters, Jeanine Pirro, singing a wine-soaked version of “My Way.”
The returns illustrate a new-found flexibility for the show, and its importance to NBC in a changing television environment.
Instead of demanding a full-time commitment, Michaels has been allowing cast members to take time off during the season for other projects, and that will continue this year. McKinnon is to produce and star in the upcoming Peacock series “Joe Exotic,” and Thompson’s NBC sitcom, “Kenan,” will return for a second season.
Thompson is the longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member with 18 seasons, and he told Entertainment Weekly this summer that he sees no reason to leave.
Associated Press
Patterson, Scholastic team up on literacy initiative
NEW YORK — With a donation of $1.5 million from author James Patterson, Scholastic Book Clubs has launched “The United States of Readers,” a classroom program designed to address literacy inequity.
Scholastic announced Monday that United States of Readers will help bring books to 32,000 kids nationwide, grades K-8, from low-income families.
“In so many communities around the country even our affordable offerings are out of reach for some families, and teachers are having to pay for the books themselves,” Judy Newman, president and “Reader-in-Chief” of Scholastic Book Clubs, said in a statement. “We knew we needed to come up with an alternative to our tried and true model, because every child needs to be able to choose and own books, and see themselves as a reader! The United States of Readers does just that.”
Patterson, one of the world’s bestselling novelists, has already donated more than $10 million to teachers and students through Scholastic.
“I’ve been working my entire career to get kids reading because I believe that illiteracy is one of the biggest challenges our country faces,” he said in a statement. “And in many cases, kids simply need access to books — and especially books they want to read — to fall in love with reading, characters, and stories. Through my partnership with Scholastic these past seven years, we’ve made some great strides to do that. And I’m particularly excited about this new program as it will bring books to those schools and communities that need them the most, and ones that we haven’t served before.”
— Associated Press
