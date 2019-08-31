Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’
LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.
The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.
New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.
Meet Todrick Hall, a Taylor Swift pal who preaches inclusion
NEW YORK — Todrick Hall has been preaching about inclusion, self-acceptance and gay pride for much of his career. So it made sense that he would preach about those messages as he accepted an MTV Video Music Award on behalf of Taylor Swift for her anti-hate anthem “You Need to Calm Down.”
The clip, which he co-produced, stars himself and close friend Swift, and a host of other LGBTQ entertainers like Billy Porter, RuPaul and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in an a colorful, effervescent but forceful takedown of the haters of the world, including those who spread homophobia.
When the video made its debut, some questioned whether Swift was jumping on the gay-pride bandwagon, but Hall said the superstar is simply evolving, and using her voice.
“I’ve been friends with Taylor for the past four or five years and I have seen people drag her because they say that she’s not opinionated enough,” he said in a recent interview.
The entertainer — known for his stint on Broadway in “Kinky Boots” — released his “Haus Party, Pt. 1″ album earlier this summer; “I Like Boys” is a coming-out dance anthem, while “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” shows him rocking stilettos with a form that would make Beyonce proud. Ciara is featured on the recently released remix.
For Hall, the album has been another form of self-pride and a way to give others who aren’t as bold a reason to try and do so.
“This is the music that people want; they want music that makes them feel fabulous. They want music that makes them want to dance in heels and want music that makes them feel free and unapologetic about who being who they are,” he said.
‘Dog’ Chapman wants viewers to see late wife’s bravery
NEW YORK — Duane “Dog” Chapman has had a difficult past year. But following in his wife’s example, he presses on.
His wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June in Hawaii after fighting lung cancer. Their new television series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” airs on Sept. 4 on WGN America.
It will not only follow their bounty hunter chronicles as they search for convicts, but also Beth’s journey as she starts chemotherapy and fights cancer.
On Beth’s decision to keep working, Chapman says, “it helped her.”
“She forgot one night. She told me, ‘Honey, I forgot I had cancer today,’” said Chapman.
Duane ‘The Dog’ Chapman on late wife Beth: “I want people to see how brave she was, how perfect she was.” (Aug. 29)
“I want them to watch because of me and Beth and my children and my good friends,” he said. “And I want them to see hope and love, and cry.”
And what does Dog want viewers to remember about Beth?
“I want people to see how brave she was, how perfect she was.”
