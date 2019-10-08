Jimmy Carter falls, gets 14 stitches, still attends rally
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former President Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after a fall at his Georgia home, but made it to a concert and ceremony to rally volunteers in Tennessee ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.
Deanna Congileo said in an email that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains, Georgia, and received stitches. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.
By Sunday evening, Carter was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his wife Rosalynn to say his No. 1 priority was to volunteer.
He wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, but his left eye was swollen and bruised and he had a white bandage above his eye.
Michelle Obama’s next project is a companion book
NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s first project since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself.
“Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.
In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”
New York library exhibit to pay tribute to JD Salinger
NEW YORK — An upcoming exhibit at the New York Public Library will offer a look into the very private life of J.D. Salinger.
From Oct. 18 to Jan 20, 2020, the library will show materials ranging from family photographs to letters to the original typescript for his classic “The Catcher in the Rye.” The exhibit is called “J.D. Salinger” and was organized by the library in partnership with the author’s widow, Colleen Salinger, and son, Matt Salinger.
Matt Salinger said that while he plans to release his father’s unpublished writings at some point, the library will not be showing any unpublished material.
J.D. Salinger, who died in 2010, published no books after the 1960s but continued to write during the following decades. Fans have long obsessed over what he had been working on.
The exhibit will help mark the 100th anniversary of Salinger’s birth. In a statement Monday, Matt Salinger said that he hopes to lift “the veil a bit” on his famous father, whom he acknowledged avoided public scrutiny in his lifetime.
“But I’ve learned that while he may have only fathered two children there are a great, great many readers out there who have their own rather profound relationships with him, through his work, and who have long wanted to get to know him better,” Matt Salinger said.
