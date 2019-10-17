Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word
NEW YORK — Gina Rodriguez has apologized for singing along on her Instagram story to a Fugees verse that includes the N-word.
The “Jane the Virgin” actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her apology she’s a longtime Fugees and Lauryn Hill fan and didn’t mean to offend anyone.
She sang along to “Ready or Not” and recited the racial slur as she sat in a makeup chair.
Some of the outrage focused on remarks Rodriguez made last year during a panel discussion. She said black women in Hollywood are paid more than Latina women. Detractors at the time noted the highest paid TV actress in the world that year was Sofia Vergara, from Colombia.
Woman killed at home of ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California say a woman was killed at the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect.
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.
Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.
The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.
The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.
Author of ‘Wreck This Journal’ works on project for kids
NEW YORK — Author Keri Smith is bringing the wreckage to a new group of readers.
The creator of the million-selling “Wreck This Journal” is working on “Wreck This Picture Book,” an interactive project for ages 5-8. Dial Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the new book will come out in October 2020.
Smith says in a statement that she hopes to encourage young people to find “different ways” to think about a book.
“Wreck This Journal” was published in 2007 and reached an international audience with its innovative approach to getting fans to create and un-create their own words and pictures. Smith’s other books include “The Wander Society,” ‘’This is Not a Book” and How to Be an Explorer of the World.”
Dial Books is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.
“Vitruvian Man” drawing can go on loan to Louvre
ROME — An Italian court has ruled that Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic “Vitruvian Man” drawing can be loaned to France’s Louvre Museum, solving an ongoing cultural dispute between Italy and France.
The Venice court last week had suspended the loan of the world-famous drawing, which is part of a batch of works by Leonardo and Raphael that the Italian government had agreed to send to Paris.
Wednesday’s ruling cleared the way for the loan, rejecting a complaint filed by an Italian heritage group Our Italy, which contended that the drawing was too fragile to travel and risked being damaged.
The “Vitruvian Man” is currently kept in a climate-controlled vault in Venice’s Accademia Gallery and is put on public display only occasionally.
