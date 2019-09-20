No Britney Spears, no decisions made at closed court hearing
LOS ANGELES — A hearing Wednesday on the future of the court conservatorship that for 11 years has controlled the money and affairs of Britney Spears ended with no decisions made and no appearance from the pop star.
The hearing was cleared of the public and media. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny issued no rulings during or after the proceedings, and Spears was not listed among those in attendance.
The hearing opened with a courtroom full of media members and a few Spears fans, but all were required to leave when Penny agreed with attorneys who requested that the hearing and its transcripts should be sealed because of what would be revealed about Spears’ medical, mental and financial issues, along with details about her two young sons.
In May, the 37-year-old Spears made a rare appearance in the same courtroom for another closed conservatorship hearing. She had asked to speak to the court and was brought in through a back door once the courtroom was cleared.
Her request raised the possibility that she could be seeking changes in the arrangement that she has largely quietly accepted for years.
Producer: ‘The Rookie’ co-star’s misconduct claims unfounded
LOS ANGELES — Actress Afton Williamson’s claims of misconduct against her on the set of “The Rookie” weren’t substantiated by an independent investigator, according to the ABC drama series’ producer.
Production company Entertainment One said Tuesday the investigation led it to conclude no unlawful or inappropriate behavior was committed by the co-workers accused by Williamson.
In early August, “The Rookie” co-star said she was quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during its freshman year last season.
The probe, which began in late June, involved some 400 hours of interviews and review of video and other evidence, Entertainment One said in a statement. The full report wasn’t released for privacy reasons, said the company known as eOne.
Williamson called the finding “heartbreaking” in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday evening, saying the results were the result of lies and a cover-up. She vowed to continue to work to improve conditions for cast and crew on sets.
The executive producers, one of whom Williamson previously accused of mishandling her allegations, were found to have “addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner,” eOne said.
Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
SHANDON, Calif. — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.
Turner and his band were not on the bus.
Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
