Tribute concert of Avicii to benefit mental health
NEW YORK — A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. His songs “Wake Me Up!,” ″Addicted to You” and the posthumous “SOS” topped the dance music charts.
Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash
NEW YORK — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony
YORK, England — British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.
The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.
The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.
Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.
Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
2 dozen injured in barricade collapse at Seattle music fest
SEATTLE — Officials say more than two dozen people were injured when a stage barricade collapsed during a performance at a Seattle music festival, although no one was seriously hurt.
Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo told news outlets that around 25 people were evaluated for injuries after the 4-foot-high (1-meter-high) steel barricade collapsed Saturday night at the Seattle Center, which is playing host to this weekend’s Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival. Electronic music artist Jai Wolf was performing at the time.
Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Cuerpo says members of the crowd of around 3,000 people were pressed against the barrier, causing it to fall. Wolf canceled the rest of his set.
The festival said in a statement that on-site medical teams assisted those injured.
