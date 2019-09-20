‘House Hunters’ host Suzanne Whang dies at 57
LOS ANGELES — Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, has died. She was 57.
Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.
Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Culbertson says Whang — who was also a comedian and actress— included her cancer battle in stage performances.
“Her courage, humor, determination and optimism, with which she notably confronted the disease, emboldened and gave hope to countless others facing serious life challenges,” he said in a statement. “She remained a loving spirit, and in the end she passed away peacefully at home with her great love by her side, having been true to herself and the journey she chose.”
She is survived by her parents and a sister.
Benefit concert to feature “Supergirl” co-stars, newlyweds
NEW YORK — “Supergirl” co-stars and real-life newlyweds Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood will join performers Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady and Laurie Metcalf for a concert being livestreamed Saturday to benefit low-income migrants.
The concert is set for 9 p.m. EDT at UCLA’s Royce Hall. It will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com . Proceeds will benefit the National Immigration Law Center.
Proceeds from the single’s sales will be donated to The New York Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend dropped from wrongful death lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golfer Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has been dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash.
The lawsuit initially named Woods, his girlfriend Erica Herman and The Woods restaurant. His name was dropped from the litigation in June.
The Palm Beach Post reports attorney Spencer Kuvin said he’s no longer pursuing Herman in connection with the Dec. 10 crash that killed Nicholas Immesberger. He says the claims against the couple could be revived later.
The lawsuit says Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the crash. It also claimed Herman recruited him as a bartender there despite knowing he was an alcoholic.
Attorney Barry Postman, who represents the couple and the restaurant, says Kuvin had no reason to sue them.
