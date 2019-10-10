Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial set to begin
NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges is set to begin this week.
The trial, which is scheduled to start Thursday, was postponed in September after prosecutors said they were still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case. Gooding’s lawyers argued against the delay.
The actor is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.
The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance.
Gooding later requested to have his case thrown out, but he was rejected.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates
LOS ANGELES — Ozzy Osbourne says he’s going off the rails on a crazy train while stuck at home with health woes, but plans to be back on track soon.
Osbourne says in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday that in a “bad fall” early this year he “screwed up all the vertebrae” in his neck.
The 70-year-old says he’ll have to cancel European tour dates that had been scheduled for January and February, but he’s recovering enough that he’s keeping North American tour dates that start in May on the calendar.
The former Black Sabbath frontman and solo metal star behind hits like “Crazy Train” says in the video that he’s “bored stiff” being stuck in bed all day.
Osbourne had to cancel North American shows this year because of health troubles.
Good Grief: Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The copyright owners of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.
News outlets report the complaint says the East Tennessee theme park named for country star Dolly Parton has used the song without permission in live Christmas performances since 2007.
The lawsuit says Los Angeles-based Lee Mendelson Film Productions owns the copyright and is asking for $150,000 for every time the song has been used.
According to the suit, “Christmas Time is Here” was written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Dollywood said it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on pending litigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.