‘Housewives’ spouse can be in Italy as he fights deportation
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star can go to Italy while he fights deportation efforts.
A court in Philadelphia on Thursday lifted a stay in Joe Giudice’s (joo-DEE’-chay) case. That paves the way for him to soon return to the country of his birth.
Even though Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked the court last month to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.
Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.
Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled in October that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.
Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.
James Franco’s ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two actresses sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded Thursday, saying he intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations far beyond those acceptable on Hollywood film sets.
Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, former students at the actor’s now-closed Studio 4, said in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that Franco pushed his students into performing in increasingly explicit sex scenes on camera in an “orgy type setting.”
Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education,” the suit alleges.
The women say students were led to believe roles in Franco’s films would be available to those who went along.
The situations described in the suit arose during a master class in sex scenes that Franco taught at the school, which he opened in 2014 and closed in 2017.
The lawsuit, which also names Franco’s production company Rabbit Bandini and his partners as defendants, includes allegations Tither-Kaplan made publicly last year after Franco won a Golden Globe Award for “The Disaster Artist.”
Gaal is speaking out for the first time.
In an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last year, Franco called the sexual misconduct stories about him inaccurate, but said, “If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to.”
The 41-year-old actor’s attorney Michael Plonsker said the claims in the lawsuit are “ill-informed” and have “already been debunked.”
21 Savage: Kids in US illegally should become citizens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage believes immigrants like him who lived in America illegally as children should automatically become U.S. citizens.
The Grammy-nominated artist who was held this year in federal immigration detention told The Associated Press Thursday night that such immigrants also shouldn’t have to endure the lengthy process to obtain visas. He spoke in an interview before receiving an award from the National Immigration Law Center.
“When you’re a child, you don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “Now, you grow up and got to figure it out. Can’t get a job. Can’t get a license. I’m one of the lucky ones who became successful. It’s a lot of people who can’t.”
NILC honored 21 Savage for being an advocate for immigrant justice. He was arrested in February in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said was a targeted operation over his expired visa.
He spent 10 days in a detention center in southern Georgia before being released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.