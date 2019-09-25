How the stars shined on Emmy Awards carpet
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There was no shortage of color on the carpet at Sunday's Emmy Awards, with television's biggest stars donning everything from eye-popping pinks to gold tones that matched the hardware hand out onstage.
Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kazan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Marisa Tomei all showed up to the Emmys in two-tone looks of pink and red that stood out on the awards' purple carpet.
The dual tones were the strongest trend among the women on Sunday, where outfits from Gwendoline Christie and current red carpet darling Billy Porter also turned heads. Corsets, too, had a wow moment, with Indya Moore's white Louis Vuitton. There were some classic Hollywood metallic moments as well, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus in sequined gold and Rachel Brosnahan in navy blue. Laura Linney and Niecy Nash embraced heavily sequined looks.
Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett and Amy Poehler all opted for pants, while Porter, who has made headlines with his red-carpet gowns, chose sparkling stripe trousers from Michael Kors and a huge statement hat with a towering brim on one side by Stephen Jones.
There were plenty of black tuxedos, but some of the men took bolder approaches. "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown chose a red jacket and bow tie, while his co-star Justin Hartley opted for a bright blue tux.
It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney parks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.
Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.
Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.
The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.
Sid Haig, who acted in 'House of 1000 Corpses," dies at 80
NEW YORK (AP) — Sid Haig, the bearded character actor best known as Captain Spaulding in the "House of 1000 Corpses" trilogy, has died.
Haig representative Kathleen Schultz tells The Associated Press that he died Saturday after a recent fall in his home. He was 80.
"House of 1000 Corpses" director Rob Zombie posted a picture on Instagram of Haig in full character. "Hooray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten," Zombie wrote on Monday. Haig had appeared recently as Spaulding in Zombie's "3 from Hell."
The actor's other credits ranged from George Lucas' "THX 1138" to the Quentin Tarantino movies "Jackie Brown" and "Kill Bill, Vol. 2." He also appeared in the 1970s blaxploitation classic "Foxy Brown.'
The Fresno, California, native played drums for the 1950s group the T-Birds before working in film.
