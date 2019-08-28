Meek Mill pleads guilty, won’t serve more time in prison
PHILADELPHIA — Rapper Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge on Tuesday and won’t serve additional time in prison after reaching a plea agreement in a case that’s kept him on probation for most of his adult life.
The negotiated plea comes after an appeals court threw out the 2007 conviction of the 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, last month.
He’d already served about two years in prison in the case, and a judge decided he won’t have to spend any additional time behind bars or on probation.
“I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it,” Judge Leon Tucker told the rapper.
The negotiated plea came after both sides questioned the credibility of the arresting officer.
The defense also accused the trial judge of bias for sending the entertainer back to prison over minor probation violations.
Williams has called the 12-year ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging,” but said millions of people face the same issues. He has become an activist for criminal justice reform since he was sent back to prison in 2017 for technical violations he blamed on his erratic travel schedule as his career soared. He spent five months locked up before an appeals court granted him bail.
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize
NEWARK, N.J. — Missy Elliott, the rapper-singer-songwriter-producer-dancer whose music videos have moved the needle over the last two decades, was honored at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where Taylor Swift also took center stage with her gay pride anthem, “You Need to Calm Down.”
Elliott earned the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and brought her colorful and eccentric music videos to life, from “Work It” to “Lose Control,” on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
She even sported the inflated trash bag she wore with confidence and charisma in the video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” in 1997.
“I’ve worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought I would be standing up here receiving this award,” Elliott said.
Loughlin, husband expected in court amid spat over lawyers
BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected in court to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.
The couple is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Tuesday to determine whether they can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California, which is an alleged victim in the couple’s case.
Prosecutors say it poses a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm’s work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.
The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.
