Thousands show up for free Kanye West “service” in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of people showed up to an outdoor shopping center in Utah to see rapper Kanye West perform what he calls a worship service.
Saturday’s concert was held right before the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City.
West took the stage late in his worship service and performed one song — “Jesus Walks,” from his 2004 album “The College Dropout.”
Afterward, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey.
He also talked politics and what he called the dangers of social media.
The Deseret News reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 people attended the event.
West has been traveling the country holding these church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.
Judd Nelson: No misgivings about ‘The Breakfast Club’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Actor Judd Nelson says he doesn’t share the misgivings about “The Breakfast Club” that co-star Molly Ringwald expressed in a first-person column.
In April 2018, Ringwald wrote a column for The New Yorker about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter. Her discomfort focuses on interactions that her character had with a “bad boy” portrayed by Nelson.
In an interview with The StarNews of Wilmington , Nelson says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time” and that he doesn’t “see those problems that Molly sees.”
The 59-year-old Nelson is in Wilmington to star in the play “Love Letters,” which will be performed Saturday at Kenan Auditorium. His co-star in the two-person drama is Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer in “Twin Peaks.”
South Park, games company swept up in China censorship fury
TV show South Park and a major video game studio are the latest businesses swept into a growing debate over how to navigate China’s censorship efforts.
The question has heated up after the NBA suffered a backlash in China over a pro-Hong Kong tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager.
South Park’s creators tackled the issue head on, making the latest episode of their satirical cartoon about how Hollywood self-censors to gain access to China’s vast consumer market. The show was quickly scrubbed from the Chinese internet.
A check of the popular video streaming sites Youku and Bilibili turned up zero mentions of “South Park.” A search on the search engine Baidu did pull up mentions of “South Park,” but some results were removed.
Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a faux apology, saying, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy.”
Eagles plan massive ‘Hotel California’ performances on tour
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eagles are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour.
Performances of the band’s 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”
The band’s 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. Stops will include New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.
The band recently performed the album in its entirety at shows in Las Vegas, the first time in its history that it had played the whole album in concert.
