Lawsuit over ‘Bones’ profits is settled
LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit over profits between the producers and stars of the show “Bones” and 21st Century Fox has been settled.
The two sides in the long-running lawsuit over the hit Fox TV show filed documents saying the lawsuit was settled in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
The terms and other details of the deal are confidential.
A private arbitrator had awarded “Bones” stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel along with the show’s producers about $178 million after trial.
A judge then threw out $128 million of the award — the portion that was for punitive damages — leaving the plaintiffs with about $50 million. The plaintiffs were appealing the reduction when the lawsuit was settled.
Neither side had any comment, saying only that the lawsuit was settled amicably.
Author JK Rowling makes huge gift for MS research
LONDON — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made a substantial donation for research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis at a center named after her late mother.
The $18.8 million donation announced Thursday will be used for new facilities at a research center based at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The author’s mother suffered from the disease and died at the age of 45.
The new gift follows a major donation Rowling made in 2010 that started the Anne Rowling clinic at the university.
Rowling said she is encouraged by advances being made on MS.
Prison release for reality star ‘The Situation’
NEWARK, N.J. — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to regain his freedom.
The Federal Bureau of Prison’s website said the reality television star was scheduled to be released from prison in Otisville, New York, on Thursday. His publicist confirmed his pending release to NJ.com.
Sorrentino has served about eight months for tax evasion. He and brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.