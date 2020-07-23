Taylor Swift drops
new album today
NEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it today.
The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise,” she wrote. “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation.”
Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.
Lovato, Ehrich
are engaged
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-actors Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, both posting a photo of themselves kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a picture of her ring.
“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”
Lovato and Ehrich began dating this year. Ehrich, 29, has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work in “The Young and the Restless,” has appeared on various TV shows and films and has also released music. Grammy-nominated Lovato, 27, has released a number of gold and platinum albums and singles, first marking a breakthrough in the Disney Channel musical TV film “Camp Rock.”
Commented
