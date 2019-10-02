Prince Harry lashes out at UK press for treatment of Meghan
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has lashed out at the British media for its treatment of his wife, Meghan, accusing it of hounding her the way it did his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi.
“My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” Harry said.
Releasing what appears to be years of pent-up anger at the press, Harry said some newspapers have repeatedly “vilified” Meghan and published “lie after lie” about her.
His rebuke of the press, and a lawsuit filed by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for publishing in February a letter she had written to her estranged father is overshadowing the final day of his family’s tour to southern Africa.
In the civil lawsuit, Meghan’s lawyers accused newspaper, The Mail, of copyright infringement, misuse of public information and violation of data protection laws.
The Mail on Sunday said it stands by its story and will fight the case in court.
Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” ″The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020.
The Library of Congress said Wednesday the 57-year-old Grammy winner is the youngest recipient of the prize.
Since his debut in 1989, Brooks has become a top-selling and touring musical force, bringing his brand of high energy and emotional country music to stadiums and arenas. He’s the best-selling solo artist in the United States with more than 148 million in album sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
Brooks will be honored with a concert in Washington, D.C., that will air on PBS stations in spring 2020.
Dr. Dre, Iovine to unveil high-tech new building at USC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-tech building named after Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus.
Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday. The building was named after the duo who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create an art, technology and business academy at the college.
The hall will provide a learning space featuring 3-D printers, electronic labs, a podcast studio and alumni incubator space.
Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. He later started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment.
Iovine is a music industry entrepreneur who is known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.
Violinist halts performance to ask woman to stop recording
CINCINNATI (AP) — The president of Cincinnati’s symphony orchestra says one of its recent concerts came to a halt when an audience member refused to stop recording a violinist’s performance.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra President Jonathan Martin tells The Cincinnati Enquirer a patron in the front row began recording violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter’s performance on a cellphone over the weekend.
Mutter reportedly halted her performance with the orchestra and asked the woman in the audience to stop the recording.
Martin says the audience member then stood up and started talking to the soloist instead of stopping. He said he escorted the woman out and she deleted the recording.
Mutter resumed playing when the woman left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.