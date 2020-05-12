Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ actor and comedian, dies
NEW YORK — Jerry Stiller, who for decades teamed with wife Anne Meara in a beloved comedy duo and then reached new heights in his senior years as the high-strung Frank Costanza on the classic sitcom “Seinfeld” and the basement-dwelling father-in-law on “The King of Queens,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.
“He was a great dad and grandfather and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” wrote Ben, who followed in his father’s comedic footsteps and became an A-list box office star with movies like “Tropic Thunder,” “Dodgeball” and “Something About Mary.”
Jerry Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies, playing Walter Matthau’s police sidekick in the thriller “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and Divine’s husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters’ twisted comedy “Hairspray.”
Stiller, although a supporting player on “Seinfeld,” created some of the show’s most enduring moments: co-creator and model for the “bro,” a brassiere for men; a Korean War cook who inflicted food poisoning on his unit; an ever-simmering salesman controlling his temper with the shouted mantra, “Serenity now!”
Rapper Nick Blixky shot in NYC
NEW YORK — Up-and-coming rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in New York City, police said Monday.
The 21-year-old, who was born Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Blixky’s Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.
