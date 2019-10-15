South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at her home south of Seoul on Monday, police said.
The 25-year-old was found after her manager went to her home in Seongnam because she didn’t answer phone calls for hours, said Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department.
Kim said that there were no signs of foul play and that police did not find a suicide note.
“The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death,” said Kim, adding that security camera footage at Sulli’s home showed no signs of an intrusion.
In a statement sent to reporters, SM Entertainment, Sulli’s agency, said her death was “very hard to believe and sorrowful.”
Sulli’s legal name is Choi Jin-ri. She began her singing career in 2009 as a member of the girl band “f(x)” and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.
She was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. She recently appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.
Trump calls for Spicer votes on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The president called Spicer a “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!”
Spicer tweeted his thanks with instructions on how viewers can cast votes.
Spicer has been paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as they compete for the mirror ball trophy.
He says he’s doing it “to have fun and make it a really good experience.”
Trump supporters have embraced Spicer, but opponents have criticized the program for inviting him.
Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters.
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night.
Trump to watch violent parody, 'condemns it'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has yet to watch a graphically violent parody video that depicts a likeness of him shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the news media, but based on what he’s heard, he “strongly condemns” it.
The parody was shown at a meeting of Trump supporters at his Miami resort.
The video portrays Trump’s critics and media members as parishioners in a church fleeing his gruesome rampage. The fake Trump strikes the late Sen. John McCain in the neck, hits and stabs TV personality Rosie O’Donnell in the face, lights Sen. Bernie Sanders’ head on fire and shoots or otherwise assaults people whose faces are replaced with news organization logos.
Trump’s face is superimposed on a killer’s body. Among the targets: former President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff, who as Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is leading the impeachment inquiry of Trump.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a tweet that Trump will see the video shortly and that, “based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video.”
The video and its screening were first reported by The New York Times .
