Taylor Swift’s father safe after fight with burglar
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.
The Tampa Bay Times said that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.
The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper reports, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.
Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be found, however, until last week, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.
Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.
Hoover’s mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.
The penthouse encompasses the entire top floor of one Vinoy tower and includes 5,359 square feet, three bedrooms and three full baths.
Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew and wife agree to divorce
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew and his wife have amicably agreed to end their marriage, the couple said in a statement.
The Earl of Snowden, David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife Serena, the Countess of Snowden, agreed to separate after more than 25 years of marriage. Armstrong-Jones is the son of the monarch’s late sister, Princess Margaret and became earl in 2017 upon the death of his father, former celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.
The couple wed in October 1993 and have two children.
The earl, who is known professionally as David Linley, has written books about furniture and styling the home.
The announcement Monday comes only days after one of the queen’s grandsons, Peter Phillips, and wife Autumn also revealed they intended to divorce.
The couple said in a statement last week that the separation was sad but amicable. They plan to share custody of daughters Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.
The 42-year-old Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and is the only one of the queen’s eight grandchildren to divorce so far. Three of the monarch’s four children had marriages that ended in divorce.
