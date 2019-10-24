Celebrities to get drag makeovers in new RuPaul show
LOS ANGELES — RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights.
VH1 said Tuesday that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year.
Each of the four episodes will feature a trio of stars competing for best drag transformation.
They’ll be helped by past contestants from the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and his all-star series, including winners Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel.
Queen Latifah receives black culture award
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Music artist and actress Queen Latifah was among the honorees recognized by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.
Harvard awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.
Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.
Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Pink to perform at CMAs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley, Reba McEntire will revisit her hit “Fancy” and Chris Stapleton will perform a duet with Pink at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.
CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton will also sing “God Only Knows” with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY and “There Was Jesus” with Zach Williams.
Carrie Underwood, who is nominated for entertainer of the year and will host the show with McEntire and Parton, will perform “Drinking Alone,” while Miranda Lambert will sing her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”
Additional performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and the show’s top nominee, Maren Morris.
It’s a boy for ‘GIRL’ singer Maren Morris
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “GIRL” singer Maren Morris announced with some irony that she’s having a boy with husband and singer Ryan Hurd.
The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”
The Texas-born Morris released her second album “GIRL” this year. It’s nominated for album of the year at this year’s CMA Awards, where she’s the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with “Hero,” which spawned the Grammy-winning “My Church.” She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.
She’s also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.
