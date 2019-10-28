UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris after she was reported missing from Auburn, Alabama.
Nineteen-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Wednesday. Police on Monday released video showing her in a store that day.
Earlier, police announced the teen's abandoned and damaged car had been found at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away. The vehicle wasn't damaged before Blanchard's disappearance.
Police have said foul play didn't appear to be a factor in Blanchard's disappearance.
Blanchard's mother, Angela Haley-Harris, told WBRC-TV that Blanchard was with someone when last contacted by phone Wednesday night. That person's connection to Blanchard is unclear.
Harris has posted pleas for help on Twitter and Instagram.
Tate Modern aims to take ‘personal’ look at Andy Warhol
LONDON (AP) — Andy Warhol’s portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London’s Tate Modern in a show that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist.
Tate Modern director Frances Morris said Monday the exhibition will take “a more human and personal look” at Warhol, who died in 1987. The gallery says the exhibition highlights his private beliefs and background as a “shy, gay man from a religious, migrant, low-income household.”
The exhibition includes many of Warhol’s best-known images, including Coke bottles, soup cans and celebrities including Marylin Monroe, Dolly Parton and Debbie Harry.
It also features 25 paintings from the less well-known 1970s series “Ladies and Gentlemen,” featuring drag and transgender performers.
The exhibition runs from March 12 to Sept. 6, 2020.
Delaware man was hospitalized after trying out for Family Feud
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man says he was so excited during an audition for a game show that he pulled a muscle in his leg and had to go to the emergency room.
The Delaware News Journal reports the episode of “Family Feud” that 56-year-old Rafael Pagán of Newark, his sister and three nieces tried out for in October 2017 will air Wednesday. He says the injury was caused by jumping so much during the audition.
Families who try out are eligible to appear on the show within two years. Pagán says the family flew to Los Angeles in April to tape the show.
Pagán says many of his friends don’t know how the family fared on their episode. He says they’re invited to a watch party to find out Wednesday night.
