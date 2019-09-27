Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and BTS are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.
IHeartMedia announced Friday that the 12-city tour kicks off Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. The lineup, which varies by city, also includes Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry and Jonas Brothers.
The tour will visit Inglewood, California; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Atlanta. The tour wraps Dec. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The Dec. 13 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden will livestream on CWTV.com, the CW app and iHeartRadio stations. It will be broadcast Dec. 19 on the CW Network.
Split no more, Spider-Man gets to swing with Marvel
LOS ANGELES — Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.
After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.
Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios.
The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.
City to pay Stormy Daniels $450,000 over strip club arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s capital city agreed Friday to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels $450,000 to settle a lawsuit over her arrest at a strip club last year, the latest fallout traced to the city’s now-disbanded vice unit.
Daniels’ federal defamation complaint against several Columbus officers alleged police conspired to retaliate against her over her claims that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president.
She was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer following a performance at Sirens in July 2018, but the city attorney’s office dropped charges within hours.
The agreement was reached after mediation Friday.
