Marvel celebrates anniversary with massive comic
LOS ANGELES — Marvel Comics is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a massive issue that pays tribute to its history and introduces a new object with implications for the superhero universe going forward.
The Marvel Comics 1000 issue, available Wednesday, pays homage to many of Marvel’s most recognizable characters, including Iron Man, the Hulk and Spider-Man, and also spotlights some lesser known ones. Each page is devoted to a year in Marvel’s history, with the first one recounting the creation of the Human Torch in Marvel Comics No. 1 in 1939.
A mix of serious and humorous stories follows, like the page devoted to 1944 in which Captain America explains why he fights, Dr. Strange’s struggle to keep his magic cape smelling fresh (1951), the introduction of Groot (1960) and a page devoted to Iron Man’s suit for 2008, the year Marvel’s blockbuster film franchise launched.
“I definitely wanted this to be a range of experiences and not have it be an 80-page chucklefest” nor “an 80-page downer,” said Tom Brevoot, the issue’s editor.
Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Maren Morris has a chance to win up to eight trophies including album of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards thanks to her work as an artist, songwriter and producer.
With the success of her album “GIRL,” which Morris co-produced, the Grammy winner scored nominations like single of the year, song of the year and female vocalist of the year. The album’s title track, which Morris co-wrote, topped Billboard’s country airplay chart this year, the first time a solo female had a No. 1 hit on that chart in well over a year.
The CMAs also announced Wednesday that Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay could win up to six awards work as an artist, co-producer of their self-titled third album and as a co-writer of their crossover hit, “Speechless.” Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning duo earned three nominations, including duo of the year.
TV viewership down, social media up for VMAs
NEW YORK — If Taylor Swift, Missy Elliot and a 1990s rap reunion couldn’t halt the shrinkage of MTV’s television audience for its Video Music Awards, perhaps nothing can.
The show was seen by 4.9 million viewers live on Monday across 12 different Viacom-owned networks, the Nielsen company said. That’s down from last year’s audience of 5.2 million, as the annual event has slid in television viewers each year since reaching 10.3 million in 2014.
MTV considers that more a reflection of changing media habits among young people than declining interest in its marquee show. The amount of young people watching cable television in general is rapidly shrinking, and social media measurements for the show are up, reflecting the different ways MTV’s audience consumes the programming.
For example, MTV aggressively pushes out clips of the show on social media platforms, and said those views were up 85 percent over last year and were the highest of any VMAs. In the weeks leading up the show, social media engagements — liking, sharing or commenting upon announcements about the event — more than doubled over last year. No TV program this summer triggered more social media activity, the network said.
